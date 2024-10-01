Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Juror #2

Juror #2: First Trailer, Image, Poster For Clint Easterwood's New Film

We have the first trailer, image, and poster for Juror #2. It's the new film from director Clint Eastwood and will be released on November 1st.

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer, image, and poster for Juror #2, the new movie from director Clint Eastwood. Eastwood is a character, to say the least, which makes it all the more annoying when his films look good, and this is one of those times when the movie looks pretty good. It's a pretty basic concept with some good actors and a big budget backing it up. We have probably seen something very similar to this on an episode of Law & Order, but execution is everything. It's still way too early to tell one way or another. This movie did kind of come out of nowhere, though, since it will be in theaters in a month, but that might be an "us" problem and not a problem with the film. Movies don't really need these months-long marketing runs, so quick and dirty might be better for everyone involved.

Juror #2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From legendary filmmaker Clint Eastwood comes Juror #2, a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

The film stars Nicholas Hoult (upcoming Superman, The Menu), Oscar nominee Toni Collette (upcoming Mickey 17, The Sixth Sense), Oscar winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), Chris Messina (Air, Based on a True Story), Gabriel Basso (The Night Agent), Zoey Deutch (The Politician, Zombieland: Double Tap), Cedric Yarbrough (Unfrosted), Leslie Bibb (Palm Royale, Tag), and Kiefer Sutherland (Designated Survivor, 24); the film also features Amy Aquino (Bosch) and Adrienne C. Moore (Orange Is the New Black).

Juror #2 follows family man Justin Kemp (Hoult) who, while serving as a juror in a high profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma…one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict—or free—the accused killer. Academy Award winner Eastwood directs from a screenplay by Jonathan Abrams (Escape Plan). The film is produced by Eastwood, Tim Moore, Jessica Meier, Adam Goodman and Matt Skiena, and executive produced by David M. Bernstein, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Dichotomy Production, A Malpaso Production, Juror #2, to be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film will have a limited release in select theaters in North America on November 1, 2024, and in select markets internationally beginning 30 October 2024.

