Glen Powell Offers an Update on the Captain Planet Movie

After getting announced several years ago, actor Glen Powell suggests that the Captain Planet movie is currently in limbo.

Article Summary Glen Powell shares setbacks in bringing the live-action Captain Planet movie to life.

Captain Planet, a 90s animated hit, taught eco-awareness with star-studded voice casts.

Leonardo DiCaprio was set to produce the movie, but progress has stalled since 2016.

Powell remains hopeful as his rising fame might revive the Captain Planet project.

The animated series Captain Planet and the Planeteers, created by Barbara Pyle and Ted Turner, premiered in 1990 and quickly became a beloved staple of environmentalist storytelling. The show followed a group of teenagers (known as the Planeteers) who were granted elemental powers by Gaia, the spirit of the Earth. When the threats to the planet became too great, the Planeteers combined their powers to summon Captain Planet, a superhero dedicated to saving the environment.

The series was notable for its edutainment approach, blending action-adventure with important environmental messages. At its peak, it even featured a star-studded cast, including voices from Meg Ryan, Martin Sheen, Jeff Goldblum, and LeVar Burton. The show also ran for six seasons and 113 episodes, leaving a lasting impact on its audience and spawning a franchise that included eco-friendly toys, comic books, video games, and a public charity.

Glen Powell Isn't Certain a Captain Planet Movie is Happening

Despite the show's enduring popularity, a live-action adaptation of Captain Planet has faced numerous hurdles. Glen Powell, who has been passionate about bringing the character to life, recently shared his thoughts on the project in an interview with IndieWire. "I'm very, very passionate about Captain Planet," Powell said. "I want that one to get made… And I feel like we have a very, very strong way into that world and something that I think the world wants to see, but the people that own that property have other ideas and other plans, and that's fine. Look, I'll just keep making movies and keep doing what I'm going to do, and eventually, we'll see if that ever comes back around. But at the end of the day, it's out of your control."

The project was initially announced in 2016, with Paramount Pictures planning to develop the movie starring Powell and produced by Leonardo DiCaprio; however, the project hasn't made significant progress since then. While the live-action film may still be a dream deferred for the actor, perhaps his growing popularity through films like Twisters and Anyone But You will help move things along.

