6 Posters & a Featurette for Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

While everyone might be talking about Black Widow and the lawsuit, there is another Marvel movie on the horizon. How it's going to end up released is still up for debate, the COVID-19 numbers are not looking good, but Marvel and Disney are still promoting the movie as a theatrical only release. Jungle Cruise was supposed to be the last of the hybrid releases, but we all thought that vaccine numbers would be better by the time August rolled around. In a little under a month, the second of four Marvel movies will be released and Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is currently slated for a theatrical release. We got six new character posters and a behind-the-scenes featurette with three of the main cast members.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Most Likely To Featurette | Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SnkcD68ox4I&ab_channel=MarvelEntertainment)

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which opens in theaters on September 3, 2021.