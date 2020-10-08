7 New Pictures of Lady Spies Assembling in The 355

Universal Pictures finally gave us a look at their female-fronted spy thriller The 355 earlier this week. This is one of those projects that people have been talking about simply because the cast is so good. It's a who's who of awesome ladies teaming up to be awesome lady spies together. We have officially ticked two boxes on this writer's list favorite things; ladies being awesome and team dynamics. While the trailer looks a bit lacking, we're very much hoping that the rest of the cast can pick up the slack when it comes to making this more than just an above-average spy thriller. We got a trailer, a poster, and a bunch of character posters, but Universal also shared seven pictures from the film as well.

The January release date leaves much to be desired, but the regular release schedule doesn't really apply to 2020 and early 2021, so who knows. Will it be safe to see this movie by the time January rolls around? Also, who knows but wearing your damn mask will help speed things along.

The 355, directed by Simon Kinberg, it stars Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Lupita Nyong' o, Diane Kruger, Sebastian Stan, and Édgar Ramírez. It will be released on January 15, 2021.