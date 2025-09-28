Posted in: Exclusive, Interview, Movies, Sony | Tagged: A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, colin farrell, Yuvi Hecht

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey: Hecht on Kogonada, Colin Farrell & More

Yuvi Hecht (Pretty Freekin Scary) spoke to Bleeding Cool about his latest Columbia/Sony Pictures fantasy drama A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

Article Summary Yuvi Hecht discusses his journey from Disney Channel to A Big Bold Beautiful Journey's feature debut.

Director Kogonada's unique visual style and collaborative approach deeply influenced the film's tone.

Seth Reiss's script challenged Hecht to create an authentic, emotionally resonant younger character.

Colin Farrell's on-set advice and guidance helped Hecht grow as an actor and embrace real emotions.

Yuvi Hecht is working his way up in Hollywood these days as a young actor. Coming from the world of TV with the Disney Channel series Pretty Freekin Scary and an appearance on the network's sequel series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, he's making his feature debut in Columbia/Sony's A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. The drama and fantasy film follows two strangers and the unimaginable journey that ties them together. David (Colin Farrell) and Sarah (Margot Robbie) find themselves on a funny, fantastical adventure where they re-live important past moments and possibly alter their future. Hecht spoke to Bleeding Cool about how Seth Reiss's script resonated with him, director Kogonada, and the process of learning and working with The Penguin star on scene work.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Star Yuvi Hecht on Film's Nuanced Story, Kogonada, Colin Farrell & More

What intrigued you about 'A Big, Beautiful Journey' and how'd you get involved?

When I first read the script, I was moved and inspired. It's such a beautiful script, emotional, funny, and a love story, so I connected to it. I knew this would be a beautiful project to be part of, and I felt lucky.

How do you describe Kogonada as a creative?

He's an incredible director. Leading up to this film, I watched a bunch of his movies. I loved After Yang (2021) and Columbus (2017). They're visually pleasing movies, and that's part of what he brings to this film. It's so beautiful, and they go to these crazy places in the mountains, these grass fields, and then you're up in the sky looking at the earth at one point. He brings all these crazy things to the movie, and he was incredible as a director on set. He comes with a blueprint of a character in the story, but at the same time, he also lets you explore the character as an actor and figure out what you want to do. He was amazing.

How did Seth's script challenge you as an actor, and were there things you could do in this project that you wouldn't normally do in your other roles?

With my character specifically, since it's a younger version of someone and all you're seeing is their future version, you must create that backstory and life. That was a challenge for me. I enjoyed taking it on and creating this world around me. Another part of it was incorporating my personal experiences into the character to make it more relatable. You don't want to go on set and fake these emotions and the character. It's important to feel what's real, so bringing my personal experiences was helpful for me as well.

Since your role is largely detached from the main core of the cast, did you have a chance to hang around? You have such a talented ensemble from Colin, Margot, Phoebe [Waller-Bridge], and Hamish [Linklater]. Did you have a chance to talk to them and learn from your more seasoned co-stars?

I was working with Colin on my scenes. He's such an amazing human being and so down-to-earth, and as an actor, he is even more incredible. Getting on set, he was very approachable and generous with his time. He gave me advice when I needed it or gave me tips on set during the scene, anything. He was a great guy and a great guide as well. I learned a lot from them.

Was there any industry advice he passed on to you?

I remember we were sitting in his trailer, reviewing and going over my accent. He told me something that I will never forget: To always be present in the moment, be grounded, and not try to be anyone else or do anything too crazy. Be yourself, feel what's happening, and try to live in it. I'll never forget that.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which also stars Kevin Kline, Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Billy Magnussen, and Sarah Gadon, is in theaters.

