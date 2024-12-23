Posted in: Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: a complete unknown

A Complete Unknown: Final Trailer Spotlights The Positive Reviews

Searchlight has released the final trailer for A Complete Unknown, which will be released on December 25th.

Article Summary Searchlight unveils final trailer for Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, ahead of its December 25 release.

The film garners praise and is a potential frontrunner for awards season, spotlighting strong performances.

Enigmatic story set in 1960s New York follows Dylan's rise and cultural impact; Chalamet stars as Dylan.

Biopics often struggle to find audiences; will A Complete Unknown captivate during the busy holiday season?

Searchlight has released the final trailer for A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic that is getting a decent amount of praise and will likely be the film that the studio is pushing for awards season. The movie is just fine, in this reviewer's opinion, and the work the cast put into the various performances is very impressive. The new trailer doesn't show us much that we haven't seen before, but it will be interesting to see if this can find an audience during the busy Christmas season. Biopics like this tend to be hit or miss with audiences regardless of the quality. Sometimes, really good ones fail to find an audience, while really bad ones, where people win Oscars for lip-syncing, make almost a billion.

A Complete Unknown: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

New York, early 1960s. Against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval, an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota arrives in the West Village with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. As he forms his most intimate relationships during his rise to fame, he grows restless with the folk movement and, refusing to be defined, makes a controversial choice that culturally reverberates worldwide. Timothée Chalamet stars and sings as Bob Dylan in James Mangold's A Complete Unknown, the electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history.

A Complete Unknown stars Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, and Scoot McNairy. It is directed by James Mangold and produced by Fred Berger, Alex Heineman, Peter Jaysen, Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, Jeff Rosen, Timothée Chalamet, and James Mangold. A Complete Unknown will be released in theaters on December 25th.

