Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: BTS Featurette Spotlights Black Manta

We have a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom that spotlights Black Manta and a short featurette that teases "Aquaman's Last Stand."

Article Summary Black Manta returns with vengeance in Aquaman's BTS featurette.

"Aquaman's Last Stand" TV spot hints at an epic finale.

The sequel boasts a star-studded cast including Jason Momoa.

Mark your calendars: Aquaman sequel hits theaters December 22, 2023.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is right around the corner, and it will be really interesting to see how the film ends up doing later this month. There are three major movies from Warner Bros. Discovery alone coming out between now and the holidays, and there really isn't enough time or money for all three to do well either. This era of the DC Universe is coming to a close, and what kind of note it ends on will be known soon. For now, we are starting to see some more footage from the film. We have a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the film that spotlights Black Manta and his goals as a villain this time. We also have another short TV spot like featurette called "Aquaman's Last Stand," so it seems like everyone knows that this is the end of the road.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa—along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman—return in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time, Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family and the world from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman's half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother's reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis' Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father's death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

Directed by Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is produced by Peter Safran, Wan, and Rob Cowan. The executive producers are Galen Vaisman and Walter Hamada. The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, based on characters from DC, Aquaman created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents An Atomic Monster / A Peter Safran Production of A James Wan Film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, set to open in theaters internationally beginning 20 December 2023 and in North America on December 22, 2023; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

