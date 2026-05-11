Posted in: Max, Movies, Superman, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: man of tomorrow

Man of Tomorrow: Sinqua Walls Has Reportedly Joined The Cast

Production on the Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, is chugging along, and Sinqua Walls is the latest to reportedly join the cast.

Article Summary Man of Tomorrow adds Sinqua Walls to the cast, with The Hollywood Reporter saying he has joined in a mystery role.

James Gunn says Man of Tomorrow production is going “beautifully and unstintingly” as new casting keeps rolling in.

Sinqua Walls joins Man of Tomorrow after Carry-On, White Men Can't Jump, and The Blackening raised his profile.

James Gunn’s Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow is set for July 9, 2027, with Lex’s powersuit already fueling buzz.

Man of Tomorrow is continuing production, and when asked by a fan on Threads how it was going, writer and director James Gunn replied, "Beautifully and unstintingly." It's very common for more casting announcements to drop as a movie films, and we've seen a couple of them in the last couple of weeks, including Matthew Lillard just a couple of days ago. That one was kind of confirmed by Gunn when he shared a selfie of the two, but digging through Gunn's socials right now, it doesn't look like he's said anything about this bit of news one way or another. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sinqua Walls has reportedly joined the cast of Man of Tomorrow in an unknown role.

Walls was recently seen in the Netflix film Carry-On last year, a movie that ended up doing really well for the service. He was also in White Men Can't Jump, The Blackening, and more. Unless you're playing a one-and-done character, any role in a DC movie could easily branch off into other movies or TV shows, so depending on who Wals is playing, we might be seeing a lot of him in the coming years.

Man of Tomorrow: A Superman Sequel Arriving At Super Speed

At the beginning of August, word officially came down that James Gunn was set to write and direct the next Super-Family film, and everyone was surprised that things seemed to be moving along so quickly. It appeared that things were even further along than we thought because a month later, the title, Man of Tomorrow, and the release date of July 9, 2027, were announced. The announcement came with three pieces of art by Jim Lee, Jorge Jimenez, and Mitch Gerads shared on Gunn, David Corenswet, and Nicolas Hoult's social media, respectively.

When the images first dropped, the first thing people noticed was Lex in the powersuit. The suit is something that has come and gone from the DC universe as the years go by. When Lex began to make the switch to the evil billionaire businessman trope, and comics wanted to be taken seriously, it got used less. The suit first appeared in Action Comics #544 in June 1983, but when the character switch for Lex happened in 1989, heading into the infamous era of 90s comics, a green powersuit didn't fit into the aesthetic of the era or the version of Lex being written.

As for the title, Man of Tomorrow, it's usually a moniker used to describe Superman as a character, so that specific wording has been used many times. The most well known series of comics with that name ran from 1995-1999 so trying to link that title to a specific storyline is nearly impossible. A 2020 animated movie also had the "man of tomorrow" description as a subtle. Before they shortened the name, Supergirl was Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. That is the next movie in the Superman Saga and will be released in theaters on June 26, 2026.

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