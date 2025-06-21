Posted in: Exclusive, Interview, Movies | Tagged: Barron's Cove

Barron's Cove Star Stephen Lang on Hedlund, 'Don't Breathe 3' & More

Stephen Lang (Avatar) spoke to Bleeding Cool about his latest crime thriller in Well Go USA's Barron's Cove, Don't Breathe 3 update & more.

Stephen Lang is one of the most versatile, no-nonsense character actors in Hollywood, with a career spanning nearly 45 years since his debut in the TV movie We're Fighting Back. With over 140 credits to his name, the actor has worked in several franchises, action, and dramas including NBC's Crime Story, the CBS remake of The Fugitive (2000), Fox's Terra Nova, WGN's Salem, Hulu's Solar Opposites, 20th Century's Avatar franchise, and Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime. Lang spoke to Bleeding Cool about his latest role as Benji in the Well Go USA crime thriller Barron's Cove, working with writer-director Evan Ari Kelman on his feature debut, the father-son type of chemistry he developed with star Garrett Hedlund, and an update on his thriller franchise Don't Breathe and the status of the third film.

The film follows a father with a violent past (Hedlund) as he grieves the sudden loss of his only child. Convinced of a cover-up and intent on obtaining answers about his son's death, he kidnaps the troubled boy he holds responsible – the son of a prominent local politician – which ignites a media firestorm and frenzied manhunt. But as he grows ever closer to uncovering the truth, he is left to wonder whether his pursuers are really seeking to protect the boy or merely the secrets he keeps.

Barron's Cove Star Stephen Lang on Nuanced Crime Thriller

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'Barron's Cove?'

I thought it was a well-rendered script, very dark, gnarly story. The themes that we're dealing with, certainly fathers and sons, are age-old and wonderfully universal themes to deal with, as well as grief. It was a sense of grief. It's almost like grief, which is a dark color that washes over the entire screenplay, and I thought it was somewhat unique. It got my attention, and I felt that the director would probably…if he could write a script that good, he probably would be able to bring it to life on the screen. I was delighted to come aboard, and I'm also a big fan of Garrett Hedlund as well, I will say.

What was it like working with Evan as a creative?

It's pretty remarkable when you consider that this is his first feature. He is the director, improvisational, authoritative, and creates a very good workspace for his actors. He is completely in tune with what's happening on the technical side of it and equally at home working on the acting side of it. I was deeply impressed with him and enjoyed working with him, speaking with him, and tilling the fields of this particular part.

Did you come in with a different set of expectations since he is this is his future debut?

No, look, the only expectations I have going into any project are that I expect people to bring the same level of commitment and caring to it that I plan to bring. There have been very few times during my career when I've been disappointed by that, but when that happens, you learn to deal with that to "save your own ass" as it were. It was not the case here. I came in hoping for, expecting this to be a good experience, and it was even better than I expected due to the crew's expertise and the acting.

Beyond the script, how did you develop your chemistry with Garrett, and how did you develop that rapport between Benji and Caleb?

We liked each other right away. I can't say we had a whole week. We couldn't spend a whole lot of time together, writing the family history and everything, but we both knew what was required, maybe instinctively. We've both been around for a while, and then, in working with him and being on set with him, he's got tremendous warmth. Even with what he does, it's a very compelling performance, dynamic, and fierce, yet through all of that, his pain, grief, anger, and rage are being expressed constantly, as well as sorrow in the scene. There's a beautiful, great humanity to him as well that he conveys. I respond to that as an actor, and Benji responds to that as a father figure, as it was.

What does 'Barron's Cove' allow you to do as an actor that you don't typically do in your roles?

I've never played Benji before. I've never played this combination of hard and…I wouldn't say Benji's soft at all, but I would say that he's got a sweet spot for Caleb in a way. Benji is a striver and comes from nothing. He has built a business through his own sheer grit, hard work, and violence when necessary. He has been a leader of hard men for a long time, so that's who he is. That takes its toll on one, and it's great that he's managed to observe at least a portion of his heart, a corner of his heart, for Caleb. That's something that I've not done before. I've never played that before, so that's why I did it.

I enjoy your work, especially when you get to TV and franchises like Avatar and Don't Breathe. I was just wondering if you had any updates on the third film and if there's been traction on that.

Every time I give an update, it's wrong [laughs], so I've got to stop doing that. Look, I live in eternal hope that we will get the third one done, because, as I've said, "I'd like to kill the old buzzard off finally." I'm very fond of the blind man in a very perverse way. I have to say, I enjoy working with Fede [Alvarez] and Rodo [Sayagues] very much, and we had great success with both of those films, so I'd love to do one more. It's possible, but not a guarantee. It is not a slam dunk, but things move forward.

Barron's Cove, which also stars Hamish Linklater, Brittany Snow, Christian Covery, Tramell Tillman, and Raul Castillo, is available in theaters and on-demand.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!