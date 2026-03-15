Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: Project Hail Mary

Project Hail Mary: Lots Of Rocky In These 3 New Clips

Rocky takes center stage in the three newly released clips from Project Hail Mary, which will be released in theaters on March 20, 2026.

In for a penny, in for a pound. Project Hail Mary comes out this week, and it's absolutely freaking fantastic. I don't give out a lot of perfect 10s, and this movie is a perfect 10, and I adored it. When the first marketing materials started to drop, fans of the book were a little bummed to see that they were spoiling Rocky almost right away. His appearance is treated as a surprise in the narrative, so showing it in the trailers might be seen as a bad move. However, Amazon MGM Studios is leaning all the way in, and Rocky is turning up everywhere. They went through the effort of building the puppet, so it turned up at the premiere. Ryan Gosling is going full meta and has just accepted that Rocky is real, and if you don't believe him, that's a you problem.

So when Amazon MGM Studios dropped three new clips from Project Hail Mary, no one should be surprised that they are all clips where Rocky is the focal point. If you're planning on going to see a movie anyway, you might not want to watch these, but if you're wondering what the rock spider thing you're seeing all over the internet is and why so many people are declaring that they would die for him, these clips might make you understand.

Project Hail Mary: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.

Project Hail Mary, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, stars Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub. It will be released in theaters on March 20, 2026

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