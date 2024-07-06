Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: a quiet place, A Quiet Place: Day One, film, horror, Paramount Pictures

A Quiet Place: Day One Director on Sequel Opportunities

The director of A Quiet Place: Day One shares his thoughts on what will follow and whether a sequel story could be included.

Article Summary A Quiet Place: Day One prequel nears $100 million at the box office.

Director Michael Sarnoski hints at a potential sequel to the prequel.

Unofficial sequel tease suggests characters might return in future films.

Paramount’s franchise set to expand with a third chapter already in development.

The apocalyptic horror franchise known as A Quiet Place has officially returned to theaters in the form of a prequel story titled A Quiet Place: Day One — and within just a few days of its release, the film is poised to cross the $100 million mark at the box office. Not bad for a prequel film!

However, with its increasing popularity and vast franchise potential, fans are still hoping that there could be a chance to return to this portion of the story with an official sequel. The film's director has briefly discussed this, at the very least. Here's what he had to say regarding the idea of a sequel to A Quiet Place: Day One.

A Quiet Place: Day One Director "Would Not Be Surprised" if a Sequel is Developed

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, A Quiet Place prequel director Michael Sarnoski addressed the likelihood of receiving a follow-up to A Quiet Place: Day One, telling the publication, "I mean, definitely a good portion of those people probably ended up on the island that we see in Part Two of A Quiet Place. I think there's a good chance that they're there, and definitely, there's a good chance we're going to see them again. I just think they did an incredible job. And I think Paramount would be really happy to see where they ended up. I don't think there are any super-specific plans. But I would not be surprised if that happens." He goes on to add, "So that's a very loose, unofficial sequel tease."

As of now, the franchise has dropped a total of three films, and we do know that a third chapter of the flagship film series is being developed. But there's definitely plenty of prequel traction that suggests this origin story will evolve into its own overarching narrative in some capacity. Or perhaps, just a crossover opportunity to bring everything together? Either way, it doesn't look like the franchise will come to a halt anytime soon.

A Quiet Place: Day One from Paramount Pictures is in theaters now.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!