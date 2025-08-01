Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: a quiet place part iii

A Quiet Place Part III Sets A July 2027 Release, Krasinski Returns

John Krasinski will officially direct, write, and produce A Quiet Place Part III, which will be released on July 7, 2027.

The new film marks the fourth entry in Paramount's successful A Quiet Place horror franchise.

The series has grossed $900 million worldwide and continues after the cliffhanger ending of Part II.

A rare July release signals Paramount’s faith in the franchise; competition for the date remains unknown.

The fourth entry in the A Quiet Place franchise brings back one of the original players behind the camera. John Krasinski directed, starred, and produced the first film in 2018, which came out of nowhere and became a critical and commercial success. No one was surprised when a sequel was greenlit and Krasinski was behind the camera again, even if his character from the first film had died, but A Quiet Place Part II was unfortunately caught up in COVID-19. The movie was one of the first big releases to get canceled. The movie had a premiere right before things shut down in March 2020, but the film didn't see a theatrical release until May 2021. The prequel film didn't involve Krasinski. However, thanks to excellent casting and doing something genuinely different with the concept, A Quiet Place: Day One was the franchise's third critical and commercial success story.

The series has grossed $900 million worldwide across its three films. We knew another film following Part II was likely inevitable, mostly because that film ended on a cliffhanger with little resolution, and now A Quiet Place Part III has some movement. Krasinski posted an image of a three with a July 7, 2027, release date to social media. It also confirms that Krasinski is back to write, direct, and produce the third film in the trilogy/the fourth film in the franchise.

An early July release date is also a big deal and shows that Paramount Pictures continues to believe that this franchise has potential. A Quiet Place Part III presently doesn't have much in the way of competition, but it's still early, and you know studios will fill that month in with some serious competition; look at this month as an example of what this horror film could be facing. Universal and Blumhouse thought they could go toe-to-toe with the blockbuster in a horror movie in June with M3GAN 2.0, but that did not work for them. However, the last two entries of this franchise have done very well in May. Will it find a place in July? We'll have to see what other releases end up on the calendar.

