Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dune: part two

Watch The First 10 Minutes Of Dune: Part Two In An Extended Preview

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has released the first ten minutes of Dune: Part Two as an extended preview for the digital release of the film.

Article Summary Warner Bros. teases Dune: Part Two with a 10-minute extended preview online.

The preview picks up right after the first film, hinting at what's to come.

The scene features outstanding lighting and hints at top-notch visual quality.

Dune: Part Two, the sequel to the six-time Academy Award-winning original, is out now.

Dune: Part Two was an event film last month, and now that it is out on various digital services but also in theaters, if you know where to look, there really isn't any excuse for not seeing a movie that people will be talking about for the rest of the year. If you're still on the fence, however, you can watch the first ten minutes of the movie thanks to Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The beginning of Dune: Part Two wastes exactly no time as it picks up right after the events of the first film, but as always, it does give you a pretty good idea of what you're in for. Also, visually, in terms of lighting, it might be one of the cooler-looking scenes in the entire movie.

Dune: Part Two – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021's six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: End Game, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter, Hairspray), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences, Lady Bird), Léa Seydoux (the James Bond franchise and Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (the Mamma Mia! films, Avengers: Age of Ultron), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin's Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Dune: Part Two was released on March 1, 2024, worldwide release from Warner Bros. Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!