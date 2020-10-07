Addams Family Sequel Is Coming Halloween 2021, First Poster Here

The Addams Family will haunt theaters again in 2021. The sequel to last year's modest hit debuted a new poster this afternoon, announcing a Halloween 2021 release date. Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, Allison Janney, Elsie Fisher, and Snoop Dogg led the voice cast of that first film, which grossed $200 million at the box office. Reviews were mixed, but the film has found a following on home media and is included in this year's Freeform 31 Days of Halloween, meaning it will be seen a billion times until the Earth is swallowed by the sun. You can see the new Addams Family poster below.

Addams Family 2 Should Be Much Better

This film should build off the original nicely, as the first one was more of an origin story and told the story of how the family moved into their mansion. Some might be surprised to learn a sequel was greenlit and fast-tracked after such a modest gross worldwide until they realize that the first Addams Family only cost $25 million to make. That is a huge return, so a sequel was actually inevitable.

And listen: I know that us adults who grew up watching the classic show or are fans of the 90's films saw the trailer for the first film and gagged. But this was not made for us, it was made for kids like my daughter, who has desperately wanted to share in my love of horror, and this is a way for her to do it. The younger Monster Kids need their horror fix as well, and I am all for them getting it, even if it comes by way of tweaking a beloved property I hold near and dear. So, here's hoping there is more to love with the sequel when it releases next year.