Alamo Drafthouse To Screen Ari Aster's Midsommar Director's Cut Alamo Drafthouse theaters will be showing the director's cut to Ari Aster's Midsommar on April 1st, along with a preview of Beau Is Afraid.

Alamo Drafthouse moviegoers are in for a treat. The best theater chain in the land will be screening Ari Aster's Midsommar Director's Cut on Saturday, April 1st. The screening will be in all of the chains theaters in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin, Washington, D.C., and Chicago, and at the Downtown Brooklyn location, a live conversation with Aster will take place. That conversation will also be live-streamed to the screenings. If that were not enough, there would also be a sneak peek of his new film Beau is Afraid, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Parker Posey, Nathan Lane, Richard Kind, Amy Ryan, Patty LuPone, and Zoe Lister-Jones. That film opens wide on April 21st. More info can be found below, and you can buy tickets here.

The Midsommar Director's Cut Is Even Better

"Ari Aster is one of our favorite filmmakers working today," said Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse co-founder and Executive Chairman. "His films are inventive, daring, and shocking in ways that stick with you, basically the kind of films we love most. We're just as excited as our guests to get a sneak peek of BEAU IS AFRAID, and revisiting MIDSOMMAR while we do it is just the bloody, cult horror cherry on top." Described as Scandinavian folk horror, MIDSOMMAR was originally released in 2019 and featured an award-winning performance from Florence Pugh. Aster's latest film, BEAU IS AFRAID, stars Joaquin Phoenix, Parker Posey, Nathan Lane, Richard Kind, Amy Ryan, Patty LuPone, and Zoe Lister-Jones, and will debut in theaters Nationwide on April 21st, 2023.