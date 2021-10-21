Alec Baldwin Set Accident Kills Cinematographer, Injures Director

Two crew members were shot in an accident with a prop weapon Thursday afternoon on the set of the film Rust on Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico. The upcoming Alec Baldwin starring western was the scene of the on-set accident involving a prop gun. Halyna Hutchins, the film's cinematographer, was fatally shot and director Joel Souza was wounded. The prop firearm was discharged by Baldwin. According to the Santa Fe County Sherriff's office, no one has been arrested or charged in connection to the incident, but details are still under investigation at this time.

"The Santa Fe County sheriff's office confirms that two individuals were shot during filming of a scene on the set of the movie western 'Rust'," said the Sherriff's office in an official statement. "According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged. Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged."

In a statement released by John Lindley of the International Cinematographers Guild, Local 600 and executive director Rebecca Rhine: "We received the devastating news this evening, that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography on a production called 'Rust' in New Mexico died from injuries sustained on the set. The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild's family."

The film also stars Jensen Ackles, Brady Noon, and Travis Fimmel; it centers around Baldwin's character Rust, an infamous outlaw whose young grandson is convicted of murder. Both Ackles, who plays a U.S. Marshal, and Fimmel, a bounty hunter, play characters who are in pursuit of grandfather and grandson on the run.