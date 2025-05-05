Posted in: Movies, NEON, Trailer | Tagged: alison brie, dave franco, NEON, Together!

Together: NEON Releases A New, Full Trailer For Summer's Wildest Film

A full trailer has been released for NEON's body horror film Together starring Alison Brie and Dave Franco. The film now opens on July 30.

Article Summary NEON drops a wild new full trailer for Together, a body horror thriller starring Alison Brie and Dave Franco.

Together hits theaters July 30, aiming for end-of-summer horror fans after a buzzy Sundance debut.

Directed by Michael Shanks, Together explores supernatural terror and codependency in a couple's relationship.

Body horror is back in the spotlight, with NEON building momentum after successes like Longlegs and The Monkey.

Together is a new body horror film starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie. It debuted to much fanfare at Sundance earlier this year, and NEON has a new, full trailer for the film and will release it into theaters on July 30, hoping to sneak in some end-of-summer horror dollars. The film is from writer/director Michael Shanks. This is his first film. That NEON grabbed this is interesting because, in past years, this premise had A24 written all over it, but after the last year or so, NEON has bolstered its horror standing. It will look to do for Together what it has already done for Longlegs and the Stephen King adaptation The Monkey, to various levels of success. Both of those films are from filmmaker Osgood Perkins.

Franco And Brie Are Together In Every Way

Here is the synopsis for Together: With a move to the countryside already testing the limits of a couple's relationship, a supernatural encounter begins an extreme transformation of their love, their lives, and their flesh. As they lose contact with home, friends, and their sense of self beyond their troubled dynamic, Michael Shanks' clever script grounds their emotional turmoil within its extreme take on the horrors of codependent relationships. With this couple, things will have to get worse — like a lot worse — before they get better.

What a comeback to the mainstream for body horror right now. You don't need to look any further than The Substance being nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Picture, to see that the subgenre is having a moment. NEON was incredibly lucky to get hold of this one, and I am sure they will turn its release into a can't-miss event. This one will be even more fun because, if you didn't know, Franco and Brie are married. From what I am hearing from people who saw this at Sundance, this is a pretty messed-up ride that will freak out many people. July 30 can't come soon enough.

