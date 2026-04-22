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Clayface: First Teaser And Images Lean Heavily Into The Body Horror

After sharing the first poster and some promo images earlier today, DC Studios and Warner Bros. have released the official teaser trailer for Clayface, which leans into body horror.

Article Summary DC Studios and Warner Bros. dropped the first official Clayface teaser trailer, embracing intense body horror.

The trailer offers a fresh take on Clayface, distancing itself from Batman and classic DC Universe elements.

Early images and a poster suggest the film will focus on transformation, identity, and horror themes.

Clayface aims to redefine superhero movies by blending horror with a DC villain origin, releasing October 2026.

Well, this happened a lot sooner than I thought it would. When Warner Bros. and DC Studios shared the first poster and some promo images of Clayface this morning, I thought we might be a day or two away from the first teaser trailer. It turns out that isn't the case. They dropped the first teaser trailer today, and it appears, at least from what I can remember from last week, to be the same one they premiered at CinemaCon. If you didn't know the DC connection, I don't think you would ever think this has anything to do with Batman, because they are very much leaning into the horror, specifically the body horror element of the entire thing.

We also got the one-pager with the summary, cast, and crew, along with three high-quality images from Clayface to accompany the poster and logo, which were released earlier today. Now we get to find out if there is any internet in a DC horror movie with barely any connections to the DC characters most people are familiar with. If they pull this one off, it opens the door to explore so many more characters and genres, not only for DC but Marvel and others as well.

Clayface: Summary: Cast List, Release Date

Look fear in the face. Clayface only in theaters this October.

DC Studios' first-ever foray into the genre, Clayface is a horror thriller from director James Watkins, starring Tom Rhys Harries in the title role of the Gotham City villain.

Clayface unravels one man's horrifying descent from rising Hollywood star to revenge-filled monster in a story that explores the loss of one's identity and humanity, corrosive love, and the dark underbelly of scientific ambition.

The film also stars Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella and Eddie Marsan, as well as Nancy Carroll and Joshua James. James Watkins directs from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, story by Flanagan, based on characters from DC. The film is produced by Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, James Gunn and Peter Safran, with Michael E. Uslan, Rafi Crohn, Paul Ritchie, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther executive producing.

Watkins' creative team includes director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer James Price, editor Jon Harris, visual effects supervisor Angus Bickerton, costume designer Keith Madden, and casting director Lucy Bevan.

DC Studios Presents, in association with Domain Entertainment, a 6th & Idaho Production, a James Watkins Film, Clayface. The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and released only in theaters and IMAX® in North America on October 23, 2026, and internationally beginning 21 October 2026.

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