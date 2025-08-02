Posted in: MGM, Movies | Tagged: film, he-man, masters of the universe, mgm studios

Masters of the Universe Star Suggests That Fans Will Be Satisfied

Alison Brie teases the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie, promising fun for longtime He-Man fans and a new generation.

Article Summary Alison Brie promises Masters of the Universe will thrill both classic He-Man fans and newcomers.

The live-action reboot is directed by Travis Knight and releases in theaters on June 5, 2026.

Brie believes the film balances nostalgia with fresh storytelling for a new generation.

Post-production is underway, with Masters of the Universe set as Mattel's next major franchise film.

A new live-action adaptation of Masters of the Universe, directed by Travis Knight and penned by Chris Butler, is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026. Starring Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam (He-Man), Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-at-Arms, and Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, the film is carefully setting itself up to be perceived as a bold reinterpretation of the beloved 1980s franchise. And much like the classic story we know, the film follows a young Adam who crash-lands on Earth and later returns to Eternia to reclaim the Power Sword and save his home from Skeletor's forces. Now, Brie, who portrays the powerful sorceress Evil-Lyn, recently spoke about the project and emphasized that it will resonate with both old and new audiences.

Masters of the Universe Star Alison Brie on Reaching New and Returning He-Man Fans

In conversation with ScreenRant, she reveals, "I did Masters of the Universe, and I really feel like I shouldn't say too much about that either. But I do think that is really fun, and I think it's going to serve both the nostalgic audience that loved He‑Man when they were kids and a new generation of He‑Man fans." Brie's comments also perfectly represent the challenge many nostalgic properties face in both honoring the original series and revitalizing it for today's audiences.

The cast of Masters of the Universe also includes Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Goat Man, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, a bounty hunter and swordsman, Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress of Castle Grayskull, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Duncan's younger brother. With production officially wrapped earlier this summer, Masters of the Universe is now in post-production and is being positioned as one of Mattel's flagship films following the success of Barbie.

Under Knight's direction—whose credits include Kubo and the Two Strings and Bumblebee—the movie is expected to blend grand fantasy action with heartfelt character moments. And, if Brie's enthusiasm and the impressive ensemble cast are any indication, this new take on He-Man's world could be the franchise's most ambitious interpretation yet.

Audiences will find out when Masters of the Universe opens in theaters in June 2026. Are you excited to see what the modern He-Man is capable of?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!