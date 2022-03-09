Scream, All Five Films, Now Available To Stream On Paramount+

Scream, released in January and the most successful film in the franchise since part 2, is now streaming on Paramount+. In fact, for the first time, all five films in the series are available to stream on there. That would make for a pretty outstanding little horror movie marathon, that is for sure. I was lukewarm about the new film, though I have watched it again and it remains very entertaining. Watching in one sitting with the rest of the films though could be an interesting experience.

Scream As A Whole Is One Of Horror's Signature Franchises

"Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past." Dylan Minnette (Goosebumps), Mason Gooding (Let It Snow), Kyle Gallner (Ghosts of War), Jasmin Savoy Brown ("Love") and Mikey Madison (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Jack Quaid ("The Boys"), Melissa Barrera ("In The Heights"), Jenna Ortega ("You") and Marley Shelton as Deputy Judy Hicks star alongside the returning cast, including Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette. The new Scream is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett and produced by Chad Villella of the filmmaking group Radio Silence, who was previously impressed with Ready or Not. The screenplay is by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

When you rewatch the Scream franchise on Paramount+, give another look to Scream 4. It really has aged quite well and might be the second-best film in the series. Nothing will ever top the original, but that one actually comes kind of close. Maybe just skip the third one and read a recap, though.

All of Scream, all five films, are available to stream on Paramount+ as of today.