Amy Pascal And David Heyman Will Produce The Next James Bond Film

Amy Pascal and David Heyman have been named the producers of the next James Bond film, following Amazon MGM Studios' gaining creative control of the franchise.

At the end of February, it was officially announced that Amazon MGM Studios had gained complete creative control over James Bond from Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli at Eon Productions. There had been a ton of rumors about this for a long time ever since Amazon acquired MGM in early 2022, but Wilson and Broccoli seemed bound and determined to hold the line. However, things have changed, and ever since, the rumor mill has been going absolutely buckwild insane. People have been wondering what Amazon MGM will do with this franchise and who they will hand creative control over to. After weeks of speculation, we have finally have answers via a press release sent out by the studio, though outlets like Deadline did have reports before things were made official. Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce the next James Bond film for Amazon MGM Studios. Pascal will produce the movie via Pascal Pictures, and Heyman will produce via Heyday Films.

"We are approaching every creative decision with James Bond, which Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have so masterfully steered, with the greatest sense of responsibility," said Amazon MGM Studios' Head of Film, Courtenay Valenti, in the press release. "Part of an elite group of producers who have developed and managed massive film franchises to box office success and critical acclaim, Amy Pascal and David Heyman are two of the most accomplished, experienced, and respected film producers in our industry. We are honored to be working with them on James Bond's next chapter and are excited to deliver to global audiences storytelling that upholds the impeccable legacy of this beloved character."

"James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema," said Amy Pascal and David Heyman. "We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson, who made so many extraordinary films, and honored and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure."

Pascal and Heyman are big names in Hollywood. If you've spent any time following Sony and the varying attempts to make Spider-Man work without Marvel Studios, you know Pascal. As for Heyman, he's been involved with some of the bigger British lead films of the last several decades, including the Harry Potter films and, more recently, the Paddington films and Wonka. He was also a producer on Barbie. The fact of the matter is there wasn't ever going to be an answer here that would make fans happy because fans weren't happy the second Broccoli and Wilson announced their departure. They are certain Amazon MGM Studios will try to make a James Bond cinematic universe, greenlight spin-off television shows, and move even further away from the source material. We have no further details at the moment, but there is some comfort in that the release explicitly says the next film.

