Another New No Time To Die Poster

The future of movie theaters is still very much up in the air, but studios are still pushing forward when it comes to marketing. MGM is getting ready for the release of No Time To Die, which was supposed to come out in April but had to get delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The movie has had a rough ride to the big screen with losing a director right before production started, but it looks like MGM is set to go and release this one. While we still don't know what the state of movie theaters will be come November, but right now they are proceeding as planned for the November release. The official twitter account released another new poster today.

For a movie that got some extra time to develop the marketing, these posters have been pretty lackluster. The last one wasn't that great, and this one isn't exactly anything to write home about either. This is supposed to be a big move in terms of the storyline and the future of the series, but so far, they are marketing it like it's just another James Bond movie. It's going to be interesting to see if this movie manages to hit in a way that Spectre failed to a couple of years ago. This is also reportedly the swan song for Daniel Craig's version of the character, which, love or hate it, has had a huge cultural impact. We can hope he gets to go out on a high note.

No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, and Lashana Lynch. It is scheduled to be released on November 12, 2020, in the UK and November 20, 2020, in the US.