Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Actor on Bringing Jentorra to Life Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star Katy O'Brian is opening up about bringing Jentorra to life and being the sole serious character.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania didn't exactly deliver the high-quality content that Marvel fans are invested in, but in the third film of the Ant-Man series, we do get to meet an assortment of new characters – from uber-level threats within the multiverse to random comic-book inclusions that the majority of casual audiences might not be too familiar with.

One of those unpredictable but still standout presences from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania comes from Jentorra, played by Katy O'Brian (who in the comics is the niece of Queen Jarella and the trained apprentice of the Sorcerer Triad), a badass, stoic voice in a sea of quirky personas. Now, O'Brian is opening up about how the character was presented by the director in its earliest stages.

Expanding Fans' Knowledge of Jentorra in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

When discussing the role and comic book origin of Jentorra with Moviefone, O'Brian admits, "I mean, when I'd spoken to Peyton, he pretty much said it's not really going the comic route at all for Jentorra. Just by appearance alone, it was pretty obvious, you know? I'm not green, and I'm not blonde. They don't really bring much of her magic into it or anything like that. So right off the bat, he was saying more barbarian, like 'Red Sonja,' having a really strong, powerful presence. What I love to add to characters is give them a little something that isn't your super stereotypical warrior person."

The actor also adds, "So I wanted also to have someone who deeply cared, genuinely cared, on an emotional level, and wasn't afraid to be emotional with her people. Up until I saw the full hair, makeup, wardrobe, my staff, I was questioning how I'm supposed to play this character. I'm like the only straight character in a comedic world. So I felt like really out of place, and I was so worried I'd be boring and all these other things. But the second I saw the uniform, got covered in the dirt, grime, sweat, and goo, and then got the magic staff in my hand, just everything clicked, and it just felt right."

The third Ant-Man film is available to purchase via digital download now and is scheduled to be released on Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 16, 2023, with a Disney+ release the following day, May 17.