Krylar's Almost-Fate in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania According to a star of Ant-man and The Wasp: Quantumania, there are a few alternate Bill Murray scenes that didn't make the final cut.

Despite its dreary reputation as Marvel's most recent stagnant title, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has attempted to bring in plenty of easter eggs and extra content to offer industry fans, comic fans, or even casual viewers, with plenty of oddities sprinkled throughout. Is it actually effective? Well, sometimes…

In the case of Bill Murray's unexpected Marvel role, the Ant-Man sequel perfectly encapsulates that cooky behavior by enlisting the actor as an obscure one-off Hulk character who didn't really make waves in his very brief Marvel comic book stint. However, it now looks like the actor's cameo role did have a little more to offer in an earlier cut of the film.

Krylar's Deleted Jail Scenes in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

During an interview with Katy O' Brian, who played Jentorra in the recent Marvel film, the actor revealed that there were still a few scenes that didn't make the cut that pertained to Murray's brief role. O'Brian explains to Inverse, "I had a couple fight scenes that got cut out, and there were a couple moments with Bill Murray. Instead of just getting killed, he did a whole space pursuit with them and then wound up with Kang and got arrested or something. It was a lot. It would've been like a three-hour movie. They took him to jail, and then he had some really cute little jail clips, and then I helped bust him out, and then he pretends that he's with me the whole time and ready to fight. And I'm like, 'Bro, come on.' That's mostly what I remember. But they were adding stuff to the script until the last day of shooting. So there was so much stuff that I think got cut in the end."

Now that Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has wrapped and Marvel is (likely) re-evaluating their next move, what elements of the film would you like to see revisited in future MCU movies?