Anthony Mackie Reportedly Closes a Deal to Star in Captain America 4

When The Falcon and The Winter Soldier ended, no one was that surprised to see that Marvel reportedly greenlit another Captain America movie. The entire series seemed to be setting up Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, to be the new Captain America and not much beyond other forms of setup for the world. It didn't make for the best television show, but it does make sense from a brand management level. Last week, there was some pushback when Marvel changed the social media for Captain America from Sam to Captain Carter for the What If…? premiere, but this new report seems to say that Sam is Cap, and that is the way forward. According to Deadline, Mackie has reportedly closed a deal to star in Captain America 4.

At the moment, we don't have any type of story details about this movie, but unless Marvel is slotting this into the lineup somewhere, we won't be seeing this one for a couple of years. The last dated Marvel movie on the list currently is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with a May of 2023 release date. If this is the next movie after Guardians, it could start shooting as early as next year. However, we also have a couple of other undated Marvel movies, including Fantastic Four and Blade. Right now, the Disney lineup is pretty full, and we probably won't learn much about Captain America 4 until next year. Maybe if conventions return, that would be a fun thing to announce at a big Hall H presentation. There aren't any other indications that other actors like Sebastian Stan or even Chris Evans are going to make any sort of return for this new movie. All sources seem to indicate that this is going to be Mackie's feature through and through.