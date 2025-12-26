Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: apex, charlize theron, taron egerton

Apex: A Rock Climber Is Being Hunted In The First Teaser Trailer

Charlize Theron is the hunted, and Taron Egerton is the hunter in the first teaser trailer, images, and BTS images for Netflix's Apex.

Article Summary Netflix drops the first teaser trailer for Apex, starring Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton.

Apex follows a suspenseful cat-and-mouse chase set in the rugged Australian wilderness.

Egerton takes on a villainous role, bringing intense energy opposite Theron's survivalist heroine.

The teaser arrives as Netflix showcases its upcoming 2026 slate, building anticipation for Apex.

Netflix set to tease several aspects of its upcoming 2026 slate over the holiday, and it wasn't a bad time. With the release of new Stranger Things episodes, all eyes are going to be on the streamer, so why not take the opportunity to show off some of the new releases coming up in the new year? One of those new releases is Apex. This is one of those times when someone you know is about to get really snarky because this is very much a concept we have seen before; a woman is out in the wilderness and a killer has decided that she is the prey and he is the hunter.

However, the thing that sets a concept that we have seen a million times over is execution, and in this case, our two primary cast members are indicating that Apex could be executed very well. Our heroine is played by Charlize Theron, who knows how to look like a badass, but the villain is where things get interesting. Taron Egerton is taking on the role, and it looks like he's planning on chewing so much scenery that there won't be much of an Australian wilderness left by the time the movie ends. There are also two behind-the-scenes images and four high-quality stills to go along with the teaser release.

Apex: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A grieving woman testing her limits in the Australian wilderness is suddenly ensnared in a deadly game with a ruthless predator.

Apex is directed by Baltasar Kormákur and written by Jeremy Robbins. It stars Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton, and Eric Bana. Apex is scheduled to be released on Netflix on April 24, 2026.

