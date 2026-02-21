Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: Criterion Collection, fight club, kino lorber, leprechaun, Marty Supreme, nashville, the housemaid

Blu-ray On My Mind: Criterion Collection, And Tons Of News

Blu-ray on my mind is back, and this week's installment is full of news, including May's Criterion Collection picks and more.

Article Summary Explore the newest Criterion Collection Blu-ray releases, including standout classic and modern films.

Brad Pitt's Moneyball and Fight Club receive special 4K anniversary Blu-ray editions packed with extras.

Recent and rare titles like Greenland 2 and Queen of the Ring announced for upcoming Blu-ray release dates.

Leprechaun (1993) gets a deluxe 4K Blu-ray with tons of new features for horror collectors and fans.

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors and me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. Every week, we will review the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlight the labels still unerathing films that have somehow never been released, and review new discs we have added to our collections. Let's dive into the week, shall we?

Blu-ray News

First off, sorry for the little break; some stuff went on in the last couple of weeks that was out of my control. A few of you reached out, and I cannot thank you enough. Now, the news!

–Criterion Collection fans have another round of announcements to salivate over. The latest additions include Body Heat (1981), Stray Dog (1949), Lenny (1974), Fresh Kill (1994), Sentimental Value (2025), Peter Hujar's Day (2025), and The Delta (1996). Always interesting when such recent releases get the Criterion treatment.

-Two Brad Pitt favorites are getting new 4K Blu-ray editions. First, a 15th anniversary disc for Moneyball is on the way. It releases on April 28, right in the thick of the start of baseball season. The other is a new edition of Fight Club on May 12. This will include a new 4K transfer and all kinds of special features. The Steelbook can be seen below.

-Some recent films have Blu-ray release dates, including Greenland 2: Migration (March 31), 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (April 21), The Housemaid (March 17), and Marty Supreme (March 31).

-Kino Lorber will release a Blu-ray of 2024's Queen of the Ring, starring Emily Bett Rickards, Josh Lucas, Tyler Posey, Walton Goggins, and Francesca Eastwood. This was a really underrated film, and I am excited to see it get the respect it deserves. It will be out on April 14.

-Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has announced its latest round of catalog titles, including Gambling Ship (1933), Variety Girl (1947), and Give Me a Sailor (1938). These release on March 31.

-Paramount Home Entertainment will release Robert Altman's classic Nashville (1975) on Blu-ray April 28. This is a new 4K remaster from the original film elements.

-Finally, horror fans are chomping at the bit to get their hands on the newly announced 4K Blu-ray of Leprechaun (1993). Here is the list of special features, as well as the regular release cover and Steelbook:

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

NEW Leprechaun Lore: Genesis of a Cult Classic

Leprechaun Lore: Genesis of a Cult Classic NEW Designing Mischief & Mayhem: Special Effects Makeup

Designing Mischief & Mayhem: Special Effects Makeup NEW Leprechaun First Day On Set: Behind-the-Scenes Footage

Leprechaun First Day On Set: Behind-the-Scenes Footage NEW Vidmark Entertainment VHS Promo Screener

Vidmark Entertainment VHS Promo Screener Audio Commentary With Writer-director Mark Jones And Special Makeup Effects Creator Gabe Z. Bartalos

Audio Commentary With Actor Warwick Davis

"The Leprechaun Chronicles Part One: Beginner's Luck" Documentary

Behind-the-scenes Footage

Theatrical Trailer

Still Gallery

Optional English SDH and Spanish subtitles for the main feature

That will be all for this week, as I sadly did not add anything to my collection these last two weeks. Or did I? Stay tuned for a special report coming soon.

