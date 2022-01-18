Scream Easter Egg Reveals the Fate of This Scream 4 Character

Even though this article will skip around any and all Scream plot twists (my non-spoiler review can be found here), let's go ahead and make note that if you don't want to know anything about Scream 2022, consider this your official easter egg spoiler warning!

As we geared up for the initial screening of Scream, we were promised several easter eggs for longtime Scream fans to unpack, with a ton of content that really sufficed. From little in-universe content to nice nods to former cast members, the new Scream very carefully delivered nostalgic perfection. While it might be easy for many to miss, we can confirm (After two showings) that there is a double-down on one Scream 4 character's continuity… Fan-favorite Scream queen in training, Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere).

As you might remember, we have previously mentioned Wes Craven's desire to leave Kirby's "death" ambiguous in Scream 4 (last seen bleeding and still very much alive); however, it never stopped fans from hoping that there could be some form of way to address her fate one way or another. We see a shot from a 'related' YouTube playlist that reads, "Interview With Woodsboro Massacre Survivor Kirby Reed" in the new film. The screencap for the fabricated video is also an actual image of Panetierre, with another nod to her survival earlier in the movie listed as one of Dewey's contacts in his phone.

For those who know Craven longed to see Kirby survive, the selection to incorporate a scene that confirms her fate and ends fan debate is one of the most exciting, unpredictable horror easter eggs of all time. It isn't often that there's an opportunity to revisit a controversial moment and appease fans but still stays true to the story in the process.

Now knowing that Scream was able to make a bold declaration in the most beautifully subtle ways shows that this film genuinely covered all angles with rich, lovable Scream lore. This task previously seemed impossible after the passing of horror genre legend himself.

The brand new Scream is everything horror lovers could hope for and more, so make sure to check it out in theaters now!