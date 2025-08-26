Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged:

TRON: Ares – The Digital World Is Here For Something In A New TV Spot

In a new TV spot for TRON: Ares, which was directed by Disney, the digital world is coming to our world in search of something.

Article Summary Disney unveils a new TV spot for TRON: Ares, highlighting fresh footage and a focus on the digital world invading ours.

The marketing for TRON: Ares ramps up, with the soundtrack taking center stage in recent promotions.

Fan reactions are mixed, with particular attention given to Jared Leto's portrayal of the lead character, Ares.

TRON: Ares faces stiff October competition, raising questions about its box office potential and fan draw.

Disney is doing exactly what we thought they would do, which is putting the foot on the gas in terms of the marketing for TRON: Ares. They are still leaning heavily into the soundtrack, which shows they have plenty of confidence in the music, but the movie is a different story. If you go through the comment sections of nearly anything TRON-related, the most common complaint about this movie is the casting of Jared Leto. Maybe he'll surprise us, but the new TV spot, which was released today, has a lot more dialogue from Leto's Ares, and, well, he's not a person to maybe the reading is supposed to be incredibly stilted. October has some fun films coming out, including Mortal Kombat II and some limited releases like Frankenstein from Netflix, and IFC just expanded the release of Good Boy. Is all of this going to be enough to pull in fans of the previous movies? We'll see, but this is far from a sure thing.

TRON: Ares: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges.

Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

Disney's TRON: Ares releases in U.S. theaters on October 10, 2025.

