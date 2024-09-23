Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: michael b jordan, ryan coogler, sinners

The First Trailer For Ryan Coogler's Sinners Drops Tomorrow

The first trailer for Ryan Coogler's Sinners is set to drop tomorrow. The film stars Michael B. Jordan and will be released on March 7, 2025.

It's time for all of us to get blessed with a Ryan Coogler original film, and the world is already better off with it. Coogler has been spending some time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a while now, but he rose to prominence on the indie scene with Fruitvale Station in 2013. Two years later, Creed launched him into mainstream success, and Black Panther in 2018 catapulted him into the stratosphere. The problem with big projects like the two Black Panther films is that they take up a lot of time, and Coogler has also been involved with several Marvel television shows. That means we haven't had the chance to see him branch out from an established IP for a while now, and it appears we are finally getting the chance with Sinners. We don't know much about this film, but it reunites Coogler with Michael B. Jordan. The two first met on Fruitvale Station and have consistently worked together. We don't know much about the film, but The Hollywood Reporter did have some details in April when they shared a casting announcement, saying, "Insiders say the feature is set in the Jim Crow-era South and possibly involves both vampires and Southern supernatural traditions. Jordan may be playing dual roles — as twin brothers."

Warner Bros. still hasn't shared anything official with anyone because the media site hasn't updated with any information just yet, but we do know that the first trailer is dropping tomorrow because they are sharing it on their official social media pages. So perhaps we'll get a one-pager with some actual confirmed details when they happen tomorrow. For now, we have a brief tease and a brief summary from five months ago.

Sinners is written, directed, and co-produced by Ryan Coogler and stars Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo, Jack O'Connell, Jayme Lawson, Wunmi Mosaku, Omar Benson Miller, Hailee Steinfeld, Lola Kirke, and Christian Robinson. The film is set to be released on March 7, 2025.

