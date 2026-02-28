Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: A Minecraft Movie, a minecraft movie 2, minecraft, Warner Bros

A Minecraft Movie Producer Teases a Potential Addition to the Sequel

One of the producers of A Minecraft Movie hints that an Ender Dragon could make an appearance in the upcoming sequel.

Article Summary A Minecraft Movie sequel is in development with strong early buzz and script approval from Jason Momoa.

Producer Roy Lee teases the Ender Dragon could appear, fulfilling a major fan wish for the next film.

The first Minecraft Movie balanced game elements with adventure and humor, proving successful at the box office.

Although no release date is set, the sequel is expected in summer 2027 and promises bigger adventures ahead.

A Minecraft Movie sequel is already in development, and the early comments around it have been encouraging for fans who wanted the first film to open the door to something bigger. In fact, Jason Momoa has already spoken positively about the sequel script, calling it a strong one, which also suggested that the follow-up is moving forward with real momentum. Now, while discussing what could show up in a second film that was not part of the first, producer Roy Lee has pointed to one of the biggest fan hopes. Speaking to Screen Rant, Lee teased, "I just know that one of the things that everyone was saying is we have to have an Ender Dragon eventually."

A Minecraft Movie Plot, Cast, and Response

That is a meaningful tease for casual readers, too, because the Ender Dragon is one of Minecraft's most iconic boss creatures and the kind of addition that would immediately make a sequel feel bigger. It also fits the path the first movie was already building. A Minecraft Movie took the sandbox spirit of Mojang's massively popular game and molded it into a family adventure comedy, following a group of ordinary people who are pulled into the Overworld and forced to learn how it works if they want to survive and make it home. Along the way, the film made a clear effort to embrace the game's blocky visual chaos, creature encounters, and crafting mechanics while still grounding the story in the people dropped into that world.

The cast also gave the adaptation a broad appeal. Momoa led the film alongside Jack Black, with Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, and Jennifer Coolidge rounding out the main ensemble. That mix of comedy names, family-friendly appeal, and one of the biggest gaming brands in the world obviously gave the movie a strong foundation before it even opened.

Performance-wise, the film generally delivered in the way studios hope for from a game adaptation with this kind of brand recognition. It drew a big audience, performed strongly at the box office, and proved there was enough interest to justify expanding the movie version of Minecraft rather than treating it like a one-and-done experiment.

As for when the sequel is coming out, a release date has not been officially announced, but it's expected to arrive in summer 2027. Still, with development already underway, a positive update on the script, and fan favorite elements like the Ender Dragon clearly on the table, the next movie is already shaping up to be a bigger event than the first.

