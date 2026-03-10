Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: guy ritchie, in the grey

In The Grey: Official Trailer Has Some Real Man From UNCLE Vibes

The official trailer for Guy Ritchie's new film In The Grey has been released, and it has some real Man From UNCLE vibes.

Article Summary The official trailer for Guy Ritchie's In The Grey channels strong Man From UNCLE energy and style.

In The Grey faced a complicated release journey, switching from Lionsgate to Black Bear Pictures.

The film is emerging from a mix of distribution changes and a delayed 2025 release date shuffle.

Fans of Ritchie's earlier espionage work will find plenty to get excited about in this new trailer.

We have a new Guy Ritchie film waiting in the wings, and it's had a bit of a weird road to the big screen. The distribution rights for In The Grey were initially picked up by Lionsgate in 2023, with a 2025 release scheduled. However, the film was released at the end of 2025, and Black Bear Pictures decided to distribute it itself. That was why when this film popped up, we could have sworn we saw it before, and it was probably during a Lionsgate CinemaCon presentation, and suddenly it wasn't under that banner anymore. Richie has been more involved in the TV sector over the last couple of years, but he's still extremely reliable when it comes to making halfway-decent movies. Someone in the comment section for the official trailer was cooking when they said this was probably the closest we were ever going to get to a sequel to The Man from UNCLE, and they aren't wrong, considering the Armie Hammer of that film. This looks very much like it has the same vibe, which is fun.

In The Grey: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In The Grey follows a covert team of elite operatives who live in the global shadows, as comfortable wielding power and influence as they are automatic weapons and high explosives. When a ruthless despot steals a billion-dollar fortune, the team is sent to steal it back on what would be for anyone else a suicide mission. What begins as an impossible heist gets much worse, spiraling into an all-out war of strategy, deception and survival.

In The Grey, directed by Guy Richie, stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Kristofer Hivju, Emmet J. Scanlan, Jason Wong, Michael Vu, Fisher Stevens, Rosamund Pike, and Carlos Bardem. It will be released on May 15, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!