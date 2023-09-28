Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Argylle, images, Matthew Vaughn, trailer, universal, Universal Pictures

Argylle Trailer Brings A Whole New Meaning To The Word "Deadline"

The first trailer and images for Argylle give a whole new meaning to the word "deadline" for writers. It will be released on February 2, 2024.

Are you a writer, and have you ever felt like it was a matter of life and death whether you hit that deadline? However bad you thought it was, it's not as bad as what the characters in Argylle are going through. When we got the teaser the other day, it seemed a little unclear exactly what this film was about, and it seemed like the spy version of The Lost City. It still seems like it's giving off those vibes, but with the promise of violence, if our author doesn't make her deadline. As Editor-in-Chief of Bleeding Cool, let it be known I use positive, not negative, reinforcement to get our writers to meet their deadline, which means bribing them with cute animal pictures, which is ironically very on theme for this film. We got the full trailer and some images, plus a behind-the-scenes image.

Argylle: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The greater the spy, the bigger the lie. From the twisted mind of Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman franchise, Kick-Ass) comes Argylle, a razor-witted, reality-bending, globe-encircling spy thriller.

Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly's fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past.

Accompanied by Aiden (Oscar® winner Sam Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly's fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

The top-flight ensemble cast features Henry Cavill (The Witcher), John Cena (Fast X), Oscar® winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Grammy-winning pop superstar Dua Lipa (Barbie), Emmy winner and Oscar® nominee Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Emmy winner and comedy icon Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), and the legendary Samuel L. Jackson. Alfie is played by Chip, the real-life cat of supermodel Claudia Vaughn (née Schiffer).

Argylle is directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn from a screenplay by Jason Fuchs (I Still See You). The film is produced by Matthew Vaughn, Adam Bohling (Kingsman franchise), Jason Fuchs, and David Reid (Kingsman franchise). The executive producers are Adam Fishbach, Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, and Claudia Vaughn. It will be released on February 2, 2024.

