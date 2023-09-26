Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Argylle, Matthew Vaughn, universal, Universal Pictures

First Teaser And Poster For Matthew Vaughn's Argylle, Trailer Thursday

The first teaser and poster for Matthew Vaughn's new film, Argylle, has dropped with the promise of a full trailer on Thursday.

It feels like it has been a hot minute since we got a new Matthew Vaughn film. The last film he directed was The King's Man, which felt like it took forever to come out because it got caught up in the Fox-Disney deal and then got delayed due to COVID-19. So, while it has only been two years since he released a movie, it feels like it has been much longer. Now, Universal is teasing what his next film will be, and it's called Argylle. The teaser trailer isn't telling us much, but the summary is teasing a bit more, and this sounds somewhat similar to The Lost City from last year [thanks for that comparison, BC writer Jeremy Konrad], but this is Vaughn. We know that nothing is as simple as that, and this cast is absolutely fantastic. We have the first teaser today, with the promise of a full trailer dropping on Thursday.

Argylle: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The greater the spy, the bigger the lie. From the twisted mind of Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman franchise, Kick-Ass) comes Argylle, a razor-witted, reality-bending, globe-encircling spy thriller.

Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly's fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past.

Accompanied by Aiden (Oscar® winner Sam Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly's fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

The top-flight ensemble cast features Henry Cavill (The Witcher), John Cena (Fast X), Oscar® winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Grammy-winning pop superstar Dua Lipa (Barbie), Emmy winner and Oscar® nominee Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Emmy winner and comedy icon Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), and the legendary Samuel L. Jackson. Alfie is played by Chip, the real-life cat of supermodel Claudia Vaughn (née Schiffer).

Argylle is directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn from a screenplay by Jason Fuchs (I Still See You). The film is produced by Matthew Vaughn, Adam Bohling (Kingsman franchise), Jason Fuchs, and David Reid (Kingsman franchise). The executive producers are Adam Fishbach, Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, and Claudia Vaughn. It will be released on February 2, 2024.

