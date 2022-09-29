Armor Wars Switches From A TV Show To A Feature Film

There has been another shakeup at Marvel Studios as we head into the final months of 2022. The production start dates for 2023 and beyond have begun to fall into place, and if there was ever a moment for things to fall apart or get restructured, it's now, and that appears to be the case for Armor Wars. The series, which was first announced in 2020, hasn't gotten a ton of buzz about it just yet, but Marvel did bring the series up during the D23 Expo presentation as the "sequel" to Secret Invasion. Both of these series would give Don Cheadle the starring role he deserved to have since Iron Man 2. Earlier this month, Marvel called this a series, but today we are getting some new information. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Armor Wars has been restructured from a six-episode TV series to a feature film. Writer Yassir Lester will remain on as the screenwriter for the project.

The reason for the change simply comes down to the best way to tell the story, with sources telling THR that "the studio was committed in getting the story told the right way and in that process realized that a feature was better suited for the project." That makes sense, but it also makes you wonder where this movie will fit in. The release slate is getting pretty packed, and this is absolutely going to be a phase six movie rather than a phase five. Phase five recently added Deadpool 3 to the lineup though it isn't officially confirmed that Deadpool 3 is the end of phase five or the beginning of phase six. However, Kevin Feige really made a point at San Diego Comic-Con that Fantastic Four was kicking off phase six for a reason, so this writer is betting on Deadpool 3 joining phase five. That means Armor Wars is at least two to three years away since Fantastic Four is in November 2024. At the moment, we have no other details, but Feige did say that Secret Invasion, which is due to drop in early 2023, will give us a better idea of what to expect in Armor Wars.