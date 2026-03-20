Posted in: Exclusive, Interview, Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

Ready Or Not 2: For Kathryn Newton, Every Scene With Samara Was Easy

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come star Kathryn Newton says that, for her, every scene she filmed with costar Samara Weaving came together really easily.

Article Summary Kathryn Newton reveals every scene with Samara Weaving in Ready Or Not 2 was effortless and fun to film.

Newton describes how the film’s opening scene came together after last-minute script changes and edits.

Chemistry between Newton and Weaving is highlighted, especially during intense action sequences.

More interviews with Ready Or Not 2 cast and directors are coming soon, including Sarah Michelle Gellar.

It's always so interesting to see what kind of chemistry co-stars have with each other in movies. Sometimes, you can tell that it comes very naturally; sometimes, you can tell that they had to work for every molecule of chemistry that we see on screen. The writing, the movie, the kind of stunts and scenes you're going to work on together, all of that really helps inform the kind of dynamics we see on screen and how seamless things come together behind the camera. While it's always interesting to hear how tough scenes eventually come together, it's also interesting to hear how things just fall seamlessly into place, as if it were meant to be. For Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, star Kathryn Newton, we asked if there were any specific scenes she could think of that came together really nicely, but for her, it was less about the scenes and more about the person she was sharing them with.

"Oh, man, you know, I feel that way about every scene with Samara Weaving," Newton said. "I think the one that was like the "question mark" was our opening scene. We started that day with that scene. That was our first scene of the movie. And I was funnily like to Matt [Bettinelli-Olpin] and Tyler [Gillett], I was like, "This writing, this isn't it," right? Because they rewrote it the day before, this isn't it, and they're like, "No, that's all we got." And then we had to do it so many different ways, so many different times. And then, honestly, when I watched the movie for the first time, I called Matt and Tyler and was like, "You have edited this movie to perfection." Because the beauty of this group of people making this film is that it's really the best idea wins, and we try everything, you know?

"And I think it came together," Newton continued. "I guess the scene that comes to mind, you saw the movie, and I won't spoil it, but you saw it. It's the scene where I have the sword finally, and we're walking, and I do that thing about Derek. That was something that I wanted to go a certain way, and you don't know how it's gonna go, it's four in the morning, and everyone's tired. And we did it like one time, you know, each of our coverage, like maybe twice. And that kind of thing is just, we're so like pros. We were so in it and like enmeshed in each other and just loved, I loved it so much."

Newton has already gone on the record saying how much she enjoyed being handcuffed to Weaving for a decent portion of the first act of the movie, so it's pretty clear that the whole "younger sister idolizing the older sister" thing is not forced at all in Ready or Not 2: Here I Come.

Look for more from our interview with Newton later this week, along with interviews with Ready or Not 2: Here I Come stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood, and directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett.

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace (Samara Weaving) discovers she's reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side. Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all.

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, stars Samara Weaving, Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, David Cronenberg, Elijah Wood, Kevin Durand, Olivia Cheng, Varun Saranga, and Daniel Beirne. It will be released on March 20, 2026.

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