Ash Santos, Devin Druid Lead Ensemble Cast in Crossed Movie

The Crossed movie, produced by Carl Choi and directed by Rob Jabbaz, stars Ash Santos and Devin Druid as Stan and Cindy from the 2008 comic book series.

Carl Choi produces and Rob Jabbaz directs, with a script by comic creator Garth Ennis himself.

The cast includes Owen Harn as leader of the Crossed and several key characters from the original comic run.

Crossed expanded from a ten-issue series to over 150 issues, with contributions from top comics creators.

Announced last year with a script by Garth Ennis, Crossed film producer Carl Choi of Six Studios has now announced the cast of the post-apocalyptic horror saga. Devin Druid (13 Reasons Why) and Ash Santos (Mayor of Kingstown, American Horror Story) star as Stan and Cindy, the leaders of a group of survivors in the wake of a global pandemic that turns the infected into violent but intelligent maniacs and also marks their faces with a red cross. Ennis has written the screenplay based on his original 2008-2010 Crossed series, which was published by Avatar Press and featured art by Jacen Burrows.

Owen Harn (Cobra Kai) will play a figure who was undoubtedly the most notorious character of the original series, an infected Crossed who becomes known as Horsecock. Also joining the cast as Crossed are Fedor Steer (Evil, Haunted Mansion) as Face and Kelvin Adekunle (City of Love) as Stump, a duo perhaps best remembered from the cover of Crossed #4. The cast of uninfected survivors also includes Kyla Hee (Psychosis) as Kelly, Chido Nwokocha (Murder in the First, The Rookie) as Kitrick, Ethan Jones Romero (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Special Ops: Lioness), Spenser Granese (Better Call Saul) as Brett, Bob Morley (The 100) as Randall, Ana Mulvoy-Ten (House of Anubis) as Sheena, Steven Hack (Bones) as Geoff, and Lorenzo Ross as Patrick. Also among the survivors are Angie Campbell (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Amy and Peter Falls (This is Us) as Joel, a couple whose characters will be well remembered by readers of the comic book series.

Best known today as the co-creator of comic book series such as The Boys and Preacher, Garth Ennis is no stranger to having his comics work adapted for the screen. In addition to TV series based on those two titles, comics written by Ennis have helped inspire the 2005 film Constantine (Hellblazer: Dangerous Habits), 2008's Punisher: War Zone (Punisher MAX), and Netflix's Daredevil Season 2 (Punisher MAX #7-12). Ennis once said about the genesis of his now-infamous original Crossed series, "I had a dream that I thought was going to be about zombies attacking a house full of victims, but it turned out they weren't zombies at all. They were simply people, grinning with psychotic glee at the thought of what they were going to do to the occupants of the house — which wasn't going to be anything nice. Then I woke up." Even in a pop-cultural world where ordinary zombies have become mainstream, the Crossed series by Ennis and Burrows left its mark.

The film, directed by Rob Jabbaz (The Sadness) has completed principal photography and is now in post-production. The Crossed film team includes cinematographer Benji Bakshi (Bone Tomahawk), production designer Freddy Waff (The Killer), stunt coordinator Steve Brown (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), editor Greg D'Auria (Superman), and casting director David Guglielmo (The Last Stop in Yuma County).

Beyond the original ten-issue series by Ennis and Burrows, the Crossed saga eventually grew to include work by several creators, including Alan Moore, Jamie Delano, Simon Spurrier, Kieron Gillen, and others, encompassing over 150 issues and 24 collected volumes. Indie production company Six Studios is financing the film. Crossed is being produced by Six Studios' Carl Choi, Ben Hung of Retro Entertainment, and Ken Levin of Nightsky Productions. Jeff Huang of Six Studios, Carl Amari, Bill Patterson, and Ennis will executive produce.

