Crossed Film Adaptation In The Works With A Script By Garth Ennis

Garth Ennis, co-creator of The Boys and Preacher comic books, has written a screenplay to bring his original Crossed saga to film for Six Studios.

Crossed, known for its violence and apocalyptic themes, will be produced by Six Studios.

The original Crossed series, published by Avatar Press, has expanded to include over 150 issues and 24 volumes.

Ennis is the co-creator of The Boys and Preacher comic books among other works.

Best known today as the co-creator of comic book series such as The Boys and Preacher, Garth Ennis is no stranger to having his comics work adapted for the screen. In addition to TV series based on those two titles, comics written by Ennis have helped inspire the 2005 film Constantine (Hellblazer: Dangerous Habits), 2008's Punisher: War Zone (Punisher MAX), and Netflix's Daredevil Season 2 (Punisher MAX #7-12). Now comes word that Ennis has written a screenplay based on his original 2008-2010 Crossed series, which was published by Avatar Press and featured art by Jacen Burrows. The apocalyptic saga is triggered by a global pandemic that turns the infected into violent but intelligent maniacs and also marks their faces with a red cross.

Ennis once said about the genesis of his now-infamous original Crossed series, "I had a dream that I thought was going to be about zombies attacking a house full of victims, but it turned out they weren't zombies at all. They were simply people, grinning with psychotic glee at the thought of what they were going to do to the occupants of the house — which wasn't going to be anything nice. Then I woke up." Even in a pop-cultural world where ordinary zombies have become mainstream, the Crossed series by Ennis and Burrows left its mark.

Ennis would also elaborate on what makes the underpinnings of this unusual series tick. " It would certainly take an infection or some other unusual phenomenon to reduce everyone to a Crossed-type state at once and to keep them there. That's the invention that the story requires to work. The kinds of acts you see in the story, however, are not invented at all. A quick glance through the history books will reveal all manner of depraved activity; thousands upon thousands of dreadful things that we've been doing to each other since time began."

Beyond the original ten-issue series by Ennis and Burrows, the Crossed saga eventually grew to include work by several creators, including Alan Moore, Jamie Delano, Kieron Gillen, and others, encompassing over 150 issues and 24 collected volumes. Indie production company Six Studios will finance the film. Crossed will be produced by Six Studios' Carl Choi, Ben Hung of Retro Entertainment, and Ken Levin of Nightsky Productions. Jeff Huang of Six Studios, Carl Amari, Bill Patterson, and Ennis will executive produce.

Note: Crossed is published by Bleeding Cool's parent company, Avatar Press.

