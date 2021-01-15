Avatar 2: Kate Winslet – Working With James Cameron Again Was Amazing

It might be hard to believe, but in a little under two years, we're supposed to have the first of the 3478758 sequels to Avatar come out. In a year of insanity, the idea that we might actually get Avatar 2 someday might be the most insane thing. We've seen some concept art, and it is, of course, gorgeous. For all of the many faults of Avatar, the movie is still stunningly beautiful, and there is no doubt that any of these sequels will probably be the same. Kate Winslet joined the cast and was recently on the Marc Maron WTF podcast (via IndieWire). She described working with director James Cameron again as "amazing" and described how batshit insane the set was on any given day.

"I lost track of how many he is making at once," Winslet said. "I did two at once, in tandem with him. All my work was in 2018…It's an extraordinary experience. You go into this huge aircraft hanger and anything is possible. You want to fly today? You want to do some spear fighting underwater? Sure, we'll do it. It was wonderful for me to be a part of such a well-oiled machine, with such great artists and technicians."

Winslet went on to say that Cameron has more time to work on Avatar 2 than he did when they previously worked together on Titanic, which does make sense when your box office is more than the GDP of small countries, people tend to let you make things at your own pace.

"He's got a lot more time to make ['Avatar'] than he ever had with 'Titanic.' There's a process he's entered into, a rhythm, that's really quite relaxed. He's so intricately connected with that entire world because he created it, so there's a confidence in him that breathes collaboration and conversation."'

We'll probably hear something about Avatar 2 sometime in the winter of next year. This very much seems like a movie they are going to be teasing for a long time, even if that teasing is just releasing the official title or giving us some stills. The success of the first one is going to make this movie a bit of a moment regardless of how much cultural impact it did [or, in this case, did not] have overall.

Avatar 2, directed by James Cameron, stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones. It will be released on December 17, 2021.