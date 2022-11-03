Avatar: The Way of Water – 5 New High-Quality Images Are Released

After many months of showing the exact same trailer in front of nearly every single movie that has come out, a new trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water was released yesterday. We still don't know what the plot is really going to be, and we have a reported runtime of over three hours which is bonkers. On top of the new trailer and poster, we also got four new high-quality images as well.

For all that you can say about these movies, and you can say a lot, they are always visually stunning. There is no doubt that no matter what this movie nds up amounting to, overall, it will be visually stunning.

Avatar: The Way of Water: Summary, Cast, Release Date

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. The film is directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau; the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. Avatar: The Way of Water will be released on December 16th.