Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: Elio

A New Logo For Pixar's Next Film Elio Has Been Released

D23 Brasil got to see some new footage from Pixar's next film, Elio, but they have released a new logo for the film. It will be released on June 13, 2025.

Pixar is coming off an excellent year with Inside Out 2, but they have another film right around the corner as well. Elio was supposed to be here before Inside Out 2 but was delayed. However, Disney and Pixar must think they have another winner on their hands because they gave the film a prime-time release date of June 2025, when it was supposed to come out in the spring of this year. Attendees at D23 Brasil saw some new footage today, but they didn't release anything online. However, we got a new logo for the movie, which is worse than the first one. It's purely black and white now, which is kind of lame, and the planet detail on the "I" has been replaced with a solar system detail. The Pixar version of every social media or website logo has been getting worse over the years because it has to be simplified to work as an icon on our phones.

The above teaser trailer is from 2023, but this movie still looks really cute, and considering that Pixar said they are leaning into established IP over original stories, this and Hoppers might be the last original stories we see from the studio for a while. I hope Elio kicks all sorts of box office asses so Disney, Pixar, and everyone writing the checks see the value in original stories.

Elio: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers—in Disney and Pixar's all-new feature film Elio, the universe calls back! The cosmic misadventure introduces Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession. So, when he's beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio's all in for the epic undertaking. Mistakenly identified as Earth's leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be. Directed by Madeline Sharafian (Burrow Sparkshort), Domee Shi (Bao short, Turning Red) and Adrian Molina (co-screenwriter/co-director of Coco), and produced by Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of Coco), the film features the voices of Zoe Saldaña as Aunt Olga, Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa, and Yonas Kibreab as the title character. Elio releases in theaters on June 13, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!