Avatar: The Way Of Water Now Over $1.5 Billion At Box Office

Avatar: The Way of Water has topped $1.5 billion worldwide, making it not only the top-grossing film of 2022 but the tenth-highest-grossing film ever. Wednesday saw it pass Furious 7 for that spot, and by Friday, it will move to ninth place, passing 2012's Avengers. Staggering numbers so far, as mid-week grosses continue to be strong for the film, even after many have returned to work and school after the holidays. M3gan will attempt to steal away some box office thunder this weekend but expect Avatar to just keep chuggin along as it marches along to try and reach that $2 billion plateau.

Avatar Keeps Proving Doubters Wrong

"Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet. Screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. Story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film's executive producers."

As we have been saying, anyone who looked at that opening weekend being a bit soft and wrote that this was a failure is dead wrong. Now that it has reached $1.5 billion, all eyes turn to see if it can get to $2 billion. I still think it may fall a bit short, but the way it keeps holding throughout the week and the way it is performing overseas mean that pretty soon, it may just get there.