Avengers: Doomsday Will Give Audiences "That Old Marvel Feeling"

Anthony Mackie will be dawning the shield as Captain America in Avengers: Doomsday, and says the film will give audiences "that old Marvel feeling."

The Russo brothers return to direct, aiming for Marvel's former success streak.

Robert Downey Jr. back as Doctor Doom; Chris Evans rumored to have a role.

Avengers: Doomsday enters production, releasing May 1, 2026.

When the chairs [painfully slowly] started to turn during the Avengers: Doomsday live stream, there were some names that took people by surprise and some that people more or less knew were guaranteed. All four members of the Fantastic Four, for example, were characters that we knew would be in the movie, and the new version of Captain America, played by Anthony Mackie, was also going to be returning because they told us. We are also starting to get some hints about what this movie is going to be from various cast members now that production has kicked. There has already been a ton of evidence that this film will be a step back and not forward, and Mackie explained to IGN that the movie will give audiences a familiar feeling.

"We're supposed to go out this week, and we'll be out there doing it. Everybody's excited. I feel with the script and having the Russo brothers back, it's going to be great." Mackie added, "I'm really excited for what this project is going to be. It's going to give the audience that old Marvel feeling that they always had."

Well, the old Marvel feeling was pre-pandemic, with several billion-dollar box office runs and glowing critical and audience reviews, so going back to that makes sense.

Is Avengers: Doomsday Taking Steps Back Instead Of Forward?

Over the summer, word came that Marvel and Disney were courting Anthony and Joe Russo to return and direct the next two Avengers films. It made sense in a way; they were coming off a year that didn't exactly go to plan and no doubt they wanted to go with what they thought would be the safest option. It turned out that the reports were spot on and they were announced as the directors at San Diego Comic-Con. That was also where we learned that Robert Downey Jr. would be coming back as Doctor Doom, and it became very clear that Marvel was playing it safe by returning to what worked the first time. In December 2024, it was announced that Chris Evans would reportedly have some sort of role in the film as well, but it was unclear what kind of role he would have. A few days later, it was also reported that Hayley Atwell was in talks to return.

At the end of March, over the course of five and a half hours, Marvel announced a large portion of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, which includes, along with already confirmed Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, and Pedro Pascal. The inclusion of previous X-Men characters is more proof that Marvel is taking steps back instead of forward. The stream was also an announcement that the film had entered production. Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on May 1, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be released on May 7, 2027.

