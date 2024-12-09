Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers: doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday – Chris Evans Will Reportedly Return In Some Way

Another familiar face is returning for Avengers: Doomsday, and it is reported that Chris Evans will have some sort of role in the film.

Article Summary Chris Evans reportedly returning for Avengers: Doomsday, but his role's nature remains unknown.

Evans might not reprise Captain America, following his recent role as Johnny Storm.

Marvel enlists the Russo brothers again, signifying a strategy of familiar faces for success.

Avengers: Doomsday set to start production soon, set for release on May 1, 2026.

Over the summer, word came that Marvel and Disney were courting Anthony and Joe Russo to return and direct the next two Avengers films. It made sense in a way; they were coming off a year that didn't exactly go to plan, and no doubt they wanted to go with what they thought would be the safest option. It turned out that the reports were spot on and they were announced as the directors at San Diego Comic-Con. That was also where we learned that Robert Downey Jr. would be coming back as Doctor Doom, and it became very clear that Marvel was playing it safe by returning to what worked the first time. The latest news about Avengers: Doomsday is more of the same.

According to The Wrap, Chris Evans is also reportedly coming back for Avengers: Doomsday. However, the site specifically said that he "will be involved in some capacity, but the extent and exact nature of his role is unknown."

They needed to add that "in what capacity" thing since Evans returned as Johnny Storm in Deadpool & Wolverine this summer, so you can't completely assume he'll be back as Captain America again. We also don't know how big of a role this would be, but if you're a betting person, I would bet it won't be very big. There are so many new characters to focus on; drawing attention away from the next generation of heroes to spotlight the guys who want to move on would be a bad move for all involved. However, they will probably use him as a marketing push as well, so don't expect his role to stay quiet for long, either. Avengers: Doomsday is set to start production this spring and will be released in theaters on May 1, 2026.

