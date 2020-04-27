Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Avengers MCU Box Set

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtracks to the biggest films of 2018 and 2019, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame in an awesome slipcase dual pack. This is a release Mondo has been teasing for weeks, and with it fully revealed, it does not disappoint.

"In celebration of the one year anniversary of the Infinity Saga's epic conclusion, we're thrilled to present the definitive soundtrack releases of composer Alan Silvestri's scores to AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR and AVENGERS: ENDGAME, featuring stunning artwork by Matt Taylor and housed in a web-exclusive slipcase for those who want both. Mondo, in conjunction with Marvel Music/Hollywood Records, is proud to present Alan Silvestri's complete original scores to 2018's AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR and 2019's AVENGERS: ENDGAME, available as individual 3XLP sets, or in one massive 6XLP Box Set.

His score for the penultimate chapter of the Infinity Saga, INFINITY WAR, is full of triumphant bombastic beats and solemn down notes – perfect for one of the most shockingly tragic films of the genre. For ENDGAME, Silvestri's score is brilliantly meditative, sweeping in scope, and features quite possibly one of the most beloved tracks of the genre, "Portals." We are honored to present them both in their complete format on vinyl for the first time. Featuring all-new original artwork by Matt Taylor, housed inside of an exclusive slipcase, the score for each film is housed in their own tri-fold jacket, pressed on 180 Gram "Infinity Stone" vinyl."

As with all Mondo music releases, this one will go on sale Wednesday at Noon CST on the Mondo webstore. This is going to be one popular release, so I would not recommend waiting and purchasing as soon as it gets posted. Not only are MCU Mondo releases popular, but these Avengers soundtracks have also been requested for months and feature Matt Taylor artwork. That means a fast sellout, so jump on it as soon as they go up Wednesday.