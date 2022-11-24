Babylon: New Featurette Welcomes You To Old Hollywood

Babylon is the highly anticipated new film from writer/director Damien Chazelle (La La Land) starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, P.J. Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving, and Olivia Wilde. Set in 1920s Los Angeles, it is a story about a period of excess in Hollywood, and with a cast like that and this director, this has a really good shot at being one of the most acclaimed films of the year. Check out a new featurette on the film down below.

Babylon Seems Pretty Epic

"From Damien Chazelle, the film is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. Written and directed by Chazelle, Marc Platt, p.g.a., Matthew Plouffe, p.g.a., Olivia Hamilton, p.g.a. Executive Produced by Michael Beugg, Tobey Maguire, Wyck Godfrey, Helen Estabrook, Adam Siegel."

Everything about this film is a yes. With a three-hour runtime, this will be a big ask for audiences heading to the theater, but for Chazelle, they will do it. I really do think this will be one of the big sleepers at the box office this winter and a shoo-in for awards. That should propel it to big box office, even in the face of Avatar: The Way of Water at the end of the year. It will open in select theaters on Christmas Day and everywhere on January 6th. That cannot come soon enough.