Barbie: Okay, Who ISN'T In This Movie At This Point

Barbie may have completed its cast today, but who knows It feels like every hour, they announce 1-4 new cast members. It is like they are caught up in an epic struggle with Christopher Nolan to see which film can employ all of Hollywood first, Barbie or Oppenheimer. After Issa Rae and Michael Cera joined late yesterday, now Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, and Jamie Demetriou have all joined the cast. They join Rae, Cera, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, and Kate McKinnon. Deadline had the news of the castings.

Barbie Finally Rounds Out The Cast

Greta Gerwig is directing, from a script by herself and Noah Baumbach. There is no word on any kind of release date for the film yet, as filming just started, but it is a safe bet we will see it before the end of the year or in 2023. Robbie is producing the film under her LuckyChap Entertainment production banner along with LuckyChap's Tom Ackerley. Robbie Brenner also will produce through Mattel, as will David Heyman via Heyday Films. LuckyChap's Josey McNamara and Mattel's Ynon Kreiz are executive producers. Mattel could never have dreamed that they would ever lure this kind of talent both behind and in front of the camera for Barbie, but here we are. Here is exactly what Robbie said about the film in a Vogue interview not too long ago: "But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it," she explained. "People generally hear 'Barbie' and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't…'"

Clearly, a lot of love is going into this film. I could not be more fascinated by what we might see.