Benedict Cumberbatch Defends Doctor Strange's Actions in Spider-Man

We here at Bleeding Cool have already decided who is to blame for the fallout of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it isn't who you think. We also know that the release schedules and COVID-19 related delays caused Marvel and Sony to switch the release dates for Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, thus greatly changing the dynamics. Since there wasn't exactly a happy ending for Spider-Man, people have been wondering who exactly is to blame for everything going sideways. Still, if you ask Benedict Cumberbatch, he doesn't think it was Doctor Strange, and he doesn't believe he was propelled entirely by arrogance either, according to a new interview with Total Film.

"I know we all love Peter Parker, but can we just rewind to the point that the spell is interrupted something like six times?" Cumberbatch chuckles. "I think it's just too easily written off as: 'He's going to have to pay for his arrogance.' It's not all arrogance, actually. I think some of it is a very calculated risk. But we'll see where that takes him [in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness]."

We have to agree about all of that. Cumberbatch went on to talk about how ambitious Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is and how the "madness" parts very much happen in the movie.

"It is madness, for sure, what happens in our film," he continues. "It's pretty full-on. And it's big, man. It's very, very ambitious. And if we bring it off, I think it could be one of the biggest [Marvel films] we've seen so far."

Sticking the landing is always the tricky part, so we'll have to see if Marvel is trying to build this movie into something that it isn't or if it really is as big and as massive as they are saying it is.

In Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" releases in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.