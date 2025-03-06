Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: ultraman: rising

It Sounds Like We're Not Getting An Ultraman: Rising Sequel

The director of Ultraman: Rising has confirmed that he isn't currently working on a sequel, but he is working on a new secret project.

Article Summary Ultraman: Rising director confirms no sequel is planned but teases exciting new project in the works.

Netflix's lackluster marketing caused many viewers to miss the acclaimed Ultraman: Rising upon release.

Animation's timeless nature keeps hopes alive for a future Ultraman: Rising sequel despite current status.

Netflix’s 2025 slate suggests continued risk of quality films getting buried under numerous releases.

It really is a shame how many good movies at Netflix end up getting absolutely buried because they put out so many movies and shows every week. Instead of trying to help a couple of things do really well, they have gone for the "throwing everything at the wall and hoping something will stick" method and hoping that whatever sticks will net some profits. One of the movies that got buried last year was Ultraman: Rising. There is a chance you didn't even know it came out because Netflix did such a poor job marketing it, but it was released back in June. Reviews from those who actually saw the film were very positive, but if you were hoping for a sequel, it looks like that isn't happening. Director Shannon Tindle was asked on X/Twitter if another movie was happening, and he replied, "I'd love to make another, but currently, it's not in the cards. However, I've just started working on something I'm very excited about:) More to come…"

So, the good news is that Tindle is working on another project. The bad news is we aren't getting more Ultraman, at least not yet. However, the nice thing about animation is that it doesn't have to worry about time. So, a bit of a longer wait for a sequel to Ultraman: Rising isn't impossible. It's just a shame that one look at the 2025 slate for Netflix, and it's clear they are still throwing everything at the wall, and more excellent films are going to get buried or forgotten in a week.

Ultraman: Rising: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based on the beloved Japanese character, Netflix's Ultraman follows baseball superstar Ken Sato as he returns to his home country of Japan to pick up the mantle of Earth-defending superhero Ultraman. He soon finds more than he bargained for when he's forced to raise the offspring of his greatest foe. Ken must go on a heroic journey, balancing parenthood, his estranged father, and the relentless Kaiju Defense Force to rise beyond his ego and discover what it truly means to be Ultraman.

Ultraman: Rising is directed by Shannon Tindle (Lost Ollie), co-directed by ​​John Aoshima, and stars Christopher Sean (You, Hawaii Five-O), Gedde Watanabe (Sixteen Candles, Parental Guidance), Tamlyn Tomita (The Good Doctor, Cobra Kai, the upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender), Keone Young (Crank, Men in Black 3, Star Wars Rebels), and Julia Harriman. It is written by Shannon Tindle and Marc Haimes and produced by Tom Knott and Lisa Poole. It will be released in 2024.

