Bette Midler Offers an Update on Hocus Pocus 3 from Disney

Hocus Pocus star Bette Midler says that Disney is slowly piecing together details for a potential Hocus Pocus 3 movie.

Article Summary Bette Midler teases talks of a potential Hocus Pocus 3 movie.

Disney is considering a third installment due to fan interest and success.

Midler expresses her love for her character and eagerness to return.

Hocus Pocus and its sequel are available for streaming on Disney+.

Shortly after its theatrical release in 1993, the cult classic film Hocus Pocus has proven to be a timeless hit with audiences, generating a surge of merchandise sales every Halloween, even though the film only managed to garner $50 million at the box office during its initial run. An organic seasonal success story!

Then, three decades later, a follow-up film was finally created due to its passionate fandom, further establishing the universal thrall of the Hocus Pocus franchise. So it's basically no surprise that Disney and its cast have repeatedly suggested that there's still interest in keeping the ball rolling for even more Hocus Pocus chaos with the Sanderson sisters. And one of the film's irreplaceable stars is now offering fans a slight update on the status of the third film — with some slightly optimistic news about its potential creation.

Hocus Pocus Star Bette Midler Says Disney Isn't Rushing the Production of Hocus Pocus 3

During an appearance on The Jess Cagle Show via SiriusXM, Hocus Pocus icon Bette Midler was asked about the status of Hocus Pocus 3, with the star suggesting that it's still being developed. Midler reveals, "Now, they're kind of talking about a third, very gingerly and very gently. They are. They're talking about a third [Hocus Pocus]. The second one was a huge success."

Addressing her undying love for the role and her willingness to return for more, the actor then adds, "[My character Winifred], she is the closest thing I will ever get to Shakespeare. She's from the era, from the time of Shakespeare. She really does put it on, and yet she has all the great things you love in a great villain. She's vicious, she's hilarious, she's ridiculous-looking, and she doesn't know any of that. It goes completely over her head."

At this point, if there's an audience (which there is), and its cast is down for more, it's hard to imagine that Disney wouldn't want to embrace its popularity, right? The first two installments of the family-friendly, fall-favorite franchise Hocus Pocus can currently be streamed on Disney+.

